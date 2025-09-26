Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (BIP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (NYSE: BIP)’s stock price has increased by 1.09% compared to its previous closing price of $31.19. However, the company has seen a 1.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-25 that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. stands out as a high-quality dividend growth stock with strong macro tailwinds and an attractive valuation. BIP benefits from declining interest rates, which lower project financing costs and increase demand from income-focused investors. Massive investments in Artificial Intelligence and data center infrastructure further enhance BIP’s growth prospects and operational performance.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (NYSE: BIP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (NYSE: BIP) is 1625.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BIP is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BIP is 456.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On September 26, 2025, BIP’s average trading volume was 504.58K shares.

BIP’s Market Performance

BIP’s stock has seen a 1.48% increase for the week, with a 1.15% rise in the past month and a -6.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.93% for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.65% for BIP’s stock, with a 0.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIP

National Bank Financial gave a rating of “Outperform” to BIP, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

BIP Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIP rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.02. In addition, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P saw -6.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 1.06%, with 0.06% for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (BIP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 9.99. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.6 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P (BIP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.