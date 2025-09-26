Brookfield Business Partners L.P (BBU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brookfield Business Partners L.P (NYSE: BBU)’s stock price has soared by 11.48% in relation to previous closing price of $28.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield Business Partners announced today that it has approved plans to simplify its corporate structure by converting Brookfield Business Partners LP (“BBU”) and Brookfield Business Corporation (“BBUC”) into one publicly traded Canadian corporation (“BBU Inc.”).

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Business Partners L.P (NYSE: BBU) Right Now?

BBU has 36-month beta value of 1.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BBU is 83.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBU on September 26, 2025 was 27.47K shares.

BBU’s Market Performance

BBU stock saw an increase of 14.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.76% and a quarterly increase of 24.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.51% for Brookfield Business Partners L.P (BBU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.50% for BBU’s stock, with a 30.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBU stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BBU by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for BBU in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $33 based on the research report published on June 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBU reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for BBU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 13th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to BBU, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on June 11th of the previous year.

BBU Trading at 19.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares surge +13.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBU rose by +14.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.73. In addition, Brookfield Business Partners L.P saw 41.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Business Partners L.P stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value -0.29%, with -0.01% for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Business Partners L.P (BBU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.95 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 19.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.7 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

To put it simply, Brookfield Business Partners L.P (BBU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.