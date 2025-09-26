Brookfield Business Corp (BBUC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brookfield Business Corp (NYSE: BBUC)’s stock price has dropped by -8.34% in relation to previous closing price of $35.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield Business Partners announced today that it has approved plans to simplify its corporate structure by converting Brookfield Business Partners LP (“BBU”) and Brookfield Business Corporation (“BBUC”) into one publicly traded Canadian corporation (“BBU Inc.”).

Is It Worth Investing in Brookfield Business Corp (NYSE: BBUC) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.47.

The public float for BBUC is 33.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of BBUC was 104.54K shares.

BBUC’s Market Performance

BBUC stock saw a decrease of -8.65% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.21% and a quarterly a decrease of 8.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.42% for Brookfield Business Corp (BBUC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.30% for BBUC’s stock, with a 17.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBUC Trading at 0.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBUC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBUC fell by -8.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.43. In addition, Brookfield Business Corp saw 36.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBUC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.08% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Business Corp stands at -0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -301.45%, with -5.65% for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Business Corp (BBUC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at -49.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $843.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 10.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brookfield Business Corp (BBUC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.