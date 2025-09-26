Brinker International, Inc (EAT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.87% in comparison to its previous close of $136.96, however, the company has experienced a -4.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Brinker International (EAT). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

Is It Worth Investing in Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is 16.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EAT is 1.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EAT is 43.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.83% of that float. On September 26, 2025, EAT’s average trading volume was 1.34M shares.

EAT’s Market Performance

EAT stock saw a decrease of -4.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.80% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.71% for Brinker International, Inc (EAT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.96% for EAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for EAT by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for EAT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $175 based on the research report published on September 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EAT reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for EAT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 04th, 2025.

Northcoast gave a rating of “Buy” to EAT, setting the target price at $215 in the report published on January 30th of the current year.

EAT Trading at -13.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -14.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.40. In addition, Brinker International, Inc saw 70.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Comings Douglas N., who sold 16,000 shares at the price of $156.48 back on Sep 09 ’25. After this action, Comings Douglas N. now owns 12,951 shares of Brinker International, Inc, valued at $2,503,680 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Brinker International, Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.28%. Equity return is now at value 186.74%, with 12.20% for asset returns.

Based on Brinker International, Inc (EAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $716.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 73.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brinker International, Inc (EAT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.