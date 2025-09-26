BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Inc (BBOT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Inc (BBOT) has gone up by 9.24% for the week, with a 23.32% rise in the past month and a 10.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.06% for BBOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.15% for BBOT’s stock, with a 11.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BBOT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BBOT) is above average at 58.89x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BBOT is 51.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBOT on September 26, 2025 was 198.12K shares.

BBOT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BBOT) has jumped by 3.87% compared to previous close of $11.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-20 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc. (“BBOT”) (Nasdaq: BBOT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on RAS-pathway malignancies, today announced that members of its leadership team will participate in two investor conferences in September.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBOT stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for BBOT by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for BBOT in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $25 based on the research report published on September 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBOT reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for BBOT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 15th, 2025.

BBOT Trading at 14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares surge +27.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBOT rose by +9.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.45. In addition, BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Inc saw 14.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBOT

The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value 2.53%, with 2.44% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Inc (BBOT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.