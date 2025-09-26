Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BNRG is -1.14.

The public float for BNRG is 2.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BNRG on September 26, 2025 was 253.91K shares.

BNRG stock’s latest price update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: BNRG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.88% in relation to its previous close of $2.27. However, the company has experienced a 4.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-02 that Brenmiller outlines key upcoming project milestones at Tempo and Wolfson ROSH HA‘AYIN, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2025 / Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (Nasdaq:BNRG), (the “Company”, “Brenmiller” or “Brenmiller Energy”) a leading global provider of Thermal Energy Storage (“TES”) solutions for industrial and utility customers, today outlined key upcoming milestones for the Tempo Beverages Ltd.

BNRG’s Market Performance

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) has experienced a 4.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.02% rise in the past month, and a -4.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.05% for BNRG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.40% for BNRG stock, with a simple moving average of -50.27% for the last 200 days.

BNRG Trading at 12.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares surge +6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNRG rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, Brenmiller Energy Ltd saw -46.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNRG

The total capital return value is set at -1.16%.

Based on Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$10.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brenmiller Energy Ltd (BNRG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.