Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE: BAK)'s stock price has decreased by -10.78% compared to its previous closing price of $3.06. However, the company has seen a -13.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Braskem S.A. ADR (NYSE: BAK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BAK is 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BAK is 172.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAK on September 26, 2025 was 922.84K shares.

BAK’s Market Performance

BAK stock saw a decrease of -13.33% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.55% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.71% for Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.91% for BAK stock, with a simple moving average of -26.41% for the last 200 days.

BAK Trading at -14.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares sank -21.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK fell by -13.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.29. In addition, Braskem S.A. ADR saw -61.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for Braskem S.A. ADR stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -8638.28%, with -5.86% for asset returns.

Based on Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at -17.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.7 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 38.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

In conclusion, Braskem S.A. ADR (BAK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.