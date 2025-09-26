Blue Gold Ltd (BGL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Blue Gold Ltd (BGL) has gone down by -6.44% for the week, with a -8.67% drop in the past month and a -48.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.83% for BGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.11% for BGL’s stock, with a -26.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Gold Ltd (NASDAQ: BGL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blue Gold Ltd (NASDAQ: BGL) is 155.66x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for BGL is 1.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.20% of that float. On September 26, 2025, BGL’s average trading volume was 223.16K shares.

BGL stock’s latest price update

The stock of Blue Gold Ltd (NASDAQ: BGL) has increased by 11.93% when compared to last closing price of $9.22.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that New York, NY, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Gold Limited (Nasdaq: BGL) (“Blue Gold” or the “Company”), a next-generation gold development and technology company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive Purchase Agreement (PA) with FGR Bogoso Prestea Limited (“FGRBPL”) to acquire up to a 90% interest in the Mampon Gold & Copper Mining Lease, located in Ghana’s Ashanti Gold Belt.

BGL Trading at -11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.80%, as shares sank -6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGL fell by -6.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.37. In addition, Blue Gold Ltd saw -4.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BGL

The total capital return value is set at -1.01%. Equity return is now at value 2.67%, with 2.44% for asset returns.

Based on Blue Gold Ltd (BGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -28.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $0.82 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blue Gold Ltd (BGL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.