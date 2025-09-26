Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ: BBNX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.57% in relation to its previous close of $22.13. However, the company has experienced a -10.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-08 that Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX ) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 8, 2025 1:50 PM EDT Company Participants Stephen Feider – CFO, Treasurer & Secretary Sean Saint – President, CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Patrick Wood – Morgan Stanley, Research Division Presentation Stephen Feider CFO, Treasurer & Secretary I’m Stephen, and this is Sean. Patrick Wood MD of Equity Research Welcome.

Is It Worth Investing in Beta Bionics Inc (NASDAQ: BBNX) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BBNX is 32.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBNX on September 26, 2025 was 752.46K shares.

BBNX’s Market Performance

BBNX’s stock has seen a -10.89% decrease for the week, with a 5.50% rise in the past month and a 32.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for Beta Bionics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.14% for BBNX’s stock, with a 20.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBNX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BBNX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BBNX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $26 based on the research report published on June 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBNX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for BBNX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 12th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BBNX, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 30th of the current year.

BBNX Trading at 8.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares surge +5.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.09% upper at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBNX starting from Feider Stephen, who sold 9,900 shares at the price of $21.13 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Feider Stephen now owns 44,041 shares of Beta Bionics Inc, valued at $209,151 using the latest closing price.

Hopman Mark, the Chief Commercial Officer of Beta Bionics Inc, sold 11,411 shares at $20.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05 ’25, which means that Hopman Mark is holding 31,215 shares at $234,657 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.8% for the present operating margin

0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for Beta Bionics Inc stands at -0.94%. The total capital return value is set at -0.2%. Equity return is now at value -81.35%, with -42.17% for asset returns.

Based on Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -8.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-44.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Beta Bionics Inc (BBNX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.