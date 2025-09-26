Baiya International Group Inc (BIYA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Baiya International Group Inc (NASDAQ: BIYA)’s stock price has decreased by -1.34% compared to its previous closing price of $0.56. However, the company has seen a -8.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-08 that Shenzhen, China, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Baiya International Group Inc. (“BIYA” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BIYA), a human resource (“HR”) technology company utilizing its cloud-based internet platform to provide one-stop crowdsourcing recruitment and SaaS-enabled HR solutions, today announced that since its successful listing on the Nasdaq in March 2025, the Company has seen a steady rise in brand influence and significant acceleration in business growth. The Company’s core operating entity, Shenzhen Gongwuyuan Network Technology Co., Ltd. (“Gongwuyuan”), is expected to generate over RMB 300 million in revenue and more than RMB 25 million in profit by the end of 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Baiya International Group Inc (NASDAQ: BIYA) Right Now?

The public float for BIYA is 3.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIYA on September 26, 2025 was 680.60K shares.

BIYA’s Market Performance

BIYA stock saw a decrease of -8.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.10% and a quarterly a decrease of -22.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.22% for Baiya International Group Inc (BIYA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.91% for BIYA stock, with a simple moving average of -75.42% for the last 200 days.

BIYA Trading at -14.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares sank -12.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.02% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for BIYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for Baiya International Group Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value -1.66%, with -0.14% for asset returns.

Based on Baiya International Group Inc (BIYA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.74. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $78863.0 with net debt to EBITDA at -16.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baiya International Group Inc (BIYA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.