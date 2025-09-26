Backblaze Inc (BLZE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ: BLZE) has dropped by -6.41% compared to previous close of $10.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that Here is how Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) and IZEA WORLDWIDE, INC. (IZEA) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ: BLZE) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BLZE is 49.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of BLZE was 629.37K shares.

BLZE’s Market Performance

BLZE stock saw an increase of 0.72% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.57% and a quarterly increase of 78.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.88% for Backblaze Inc (BLZE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.19% for BLZE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 58.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLZE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLZE stocks, with Citizens JMP repeating the rating for BLZE by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform”. The predicted price for BLZE in the upcoming period, according to Citizens JMP is $7 based on the research report published on June 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLZE reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for BLZE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 11th, 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to BLZE, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

BLZE Trading at 27.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares surge +19.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLZE rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.40. In addition, Backblaze Inc saw 62.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLZE starting from Budman Gleb, who sold 3,499 shares at the price of $6.30 back on Feb 28 ’25. After this action, Budman Gleb now owns 1,863,857 shares of Backblaze Inc, valued at $22,044 using the latest closing price.

Budman Gleb, the CEO and Chairperson of Backblaze Inc, sold 2,863 shares at $6.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27 ’25, which means that Budman Gleb is holding 1,867,356 shares at $18,924 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.3% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for Backblaze Inc stands at -0.32%. The total capital return value is set at -0.33%. Equity return is now at value -69.83%, with -27.76% for asset returns.

Based on Backblaze Inc (BLZE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$16.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Backblaze Inc (BLZE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.