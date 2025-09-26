B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RILY is 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RILY is 15.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 34.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RILY on September 26, 2025 was 1.32M shares.

RILY stock’s latest price update

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY)’s stock price has dropped by -0.64% in relation to previous closing price of $6.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-09 that LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — B.

RILY’s Market Performance

B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) has experienced a -7.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.05% rise in the past month, and a 112.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.44% for RILY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.44% for RILY’s stock, with a 41.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RILY Trading at 6.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RILY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.62%, as shares surge +7.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RILY fell by -8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.14. In addition, B. Riley Financial Inc saw 15.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RILY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for B. Riley Financial Inc stands at -0.87%. The total capital return value is set at -1.57%. Equity return is now at value -678.26%, with -22.28% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-578.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.