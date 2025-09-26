AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, AVDX stock has gone up by 0.20%, with a monthly gain of 0.40% and a quarterly surge of 1.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.14% for AvidXchange Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.21% for AVDX’s stock, with a 4.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVDX) Right Now?

AVDX has 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AVDX is 183.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVDX on September 26, 2025 was 1.77M shares.

AVDX stock’s latest price update

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AVDX)’s stock price has increased by 0.30% compared to its previous closing price of $9.93. However, the company has seen a 0.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-26 that Layoff fears up 66% YoY for AP pros, but 74% say automation is boosting career security. AvidXchange’s 2025 report reveals how AP teams build resilience.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AVDX by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for AVDX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $8 based on the research report published on March 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to AVDX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

AVDX Trading at 0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.14%, as shares surge +0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDX rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, AvidXchange Holdings Inc saw 20.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDX starting from Cunningham Todd Alan, who sold 62,585 shares at the price of $9.79 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, Cunningham Todd Alan now owns 443,410 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc, valued at $612,738 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.73% for the gross margin

The net margin for AvidXchange Holdings Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -1.17%, with -0.39% for asset returns.

Based on AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $34.02 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AvidXchange Holdings Inc (AVDX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.