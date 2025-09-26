Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AVDL is 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AVDL is 92.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AVDL on September 26, 2025 was 1.31M shares.

AVDL stock’s latest price update

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL)’s stock price has decreased by -1.67% compared to its previous closing price of $15.59. However, the company has seen a -5.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link. DUBLIN, Sept.

AVDL’s Market Performance

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) has experienced a -5.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.23% rise in the past month, and a 65.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for AVDL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.85% for AVDL’s stock, with a 52.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AVDL by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for AVDL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $16 based on the research report published on September 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVDL reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for AVDL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 18th, 2025.

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to AVDL, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 12th of the previous year.

AVDL Trading at 12.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDL fell by -5.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.46. In addition, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc saw 19.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDL starting from Palczuk Linda, who purchased 5,000 shares at the price of $7.93 back on Jan 21 ’25. After this action, Palczuk Linda now owns 67,900 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $39,640 using the latest closing price.

Thornton Peter J., the Director of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, purchased 10,000 shares at $8.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13 ’25, which means that Thornton Peter J. is holding 104,055 shares at $80,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.9% for the gross margin

The net margin for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -3.63%, with -1.70% for asset returns.

Based on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$35.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at -9.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.