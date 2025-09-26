Autodesk Inc (ADSK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38x compared to its average ratio. ADSK has 36-month beta value of 1.50. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ADSK is 212.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADSK on September 26, 2025 was 1.68M shares.

ADSK stock’s latest price update

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK)’s stock price has plunge by -1.04%relation to previous closing price of $323.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.89% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aurigo Software, North America’s leading capital planning software provider, today announced a fully integrated solution that brings together Aurigo’s capital planning product with Autodesk Construction Cloud ®, a comprehensive construction management solution that connects workflows, teams, and data across every stage of a project, from design and planning through building and operations. The new integration enables Autodesk’s facility owner and operator customers to seamlessly connect long-range strategy and funding decisions with downstream project execution.

ADSK’s Market Performance

Autodesk Inc (ADSK) has experienced a -0.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.35% rise in the past month, and a 5.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for ADSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.01% for ADSK stock, with a simple moving average of 9.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ADSK by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for ADSK in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $320 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADSK reach a price target of $375. The rating they have provided for ADSK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to ADSK, setting the target price at $333 in the report published on May 23rd of the current year.

ADSK Trading at 5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +11.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK fell by -0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $320.15. In addition, Autodesk Inc saw 19.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from Blum Steven M, who sold 22,420 shares at the price of $323.75 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Blum Steven M now owns 13,099 shares of Autodesk Inc, valued at $7,258,476 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.91% for the gross margin

The net margin for Autodesk Inc stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%. Equity return is now at value 40.20%, with 10.02% for asset returns.

Based on Autodesk Inc (ADSK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.7. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 705.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.55 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Autodesk Inc (ADSK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.