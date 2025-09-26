Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (COOT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: COOT) has jumped by 5.44% compared to previous close of $0.56. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-06-10 that COOTAMUNDRA, Australia, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COOT), a manufacturer and seller of sustainable edible oils to customers globally, announced that it has received a letter from the Listing Qualifications staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that it has not regained compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(1) requires listed companies to maintain stockholders’ equity of at least $10,000,000 (the “Stockholders’ Equity Requirement”).

Is It Worth Investing in Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: COOT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for COOT is -0.14.

The public float for COOT is 7.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% of that float. On September 26, 2025, COOT’s average trading volume was 574.94K shares.

COOT’s Market Performance

The stock of Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (COOT) has seen a 11.54% increase in the past week, with a 2.05% rise in the past month, and a -26.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.86% for COOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.95% for COOT’s stock, with a -35.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

COOT Trading at 9.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares sank -3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOT rose by +11.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5635. In addition, Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited saw -32.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for COOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.09% for the gross margin

The net margin for Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited stands at -0.66%. The total capital return value is set at -0.09%.

Based on Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (COOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.35. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.22 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (COOT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.