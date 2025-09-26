Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (AUPH) Stock: A 2.64% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) has gone down by -0.31% for the week, with a 5.24% rise in the past month and a 48.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.25% for AUPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.64% for AUPH’s stock, with a 42.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) Right Now?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AUPH is 1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AUPH is 118.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUPH on September 26, 2025 was 2.16M shares.

AUPH stock’s latest price update

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AUPH)’s stock price has plunge by -0.23%relation to previous closing price of $12.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.31% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-06 that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. reported total revenues of $70M in Q2 ’25, aided by record Lupkynis net product sales of $66.6M. AUPH management continues to execute well, maintaining positive cash flow, but faces the risk of having only one revenue-generating drug. AUR200 doesn’t appear to be worthless; instead, it could have the potential to compete with other compounds in the same class, although it isn’t first-in-class.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUPH stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AUPH by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AUPH in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $17 based on the research report published on July 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to AUPH, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

AUPH Trading at 12.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUPH fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.52. In addition, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 84.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUPH starting from TANG KEVIN, who purchased 1,000,000 shares at the price of $10.12 back on Aug 01 ’25. After this action, TANG KEVIN now owns 11,029,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $10,120,000 using the latest closing price.

TANG KEVIN, the Director of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchased 200,000 shares at $11.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05 ’25, which means that TANG KEVIN is holding 11,329,500 shares at $2,336,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.9% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 0.23%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 17.33%, with 11.82% for asset returns.

Based on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $31.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.