Atlantic American Corp (AAME) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Atlantic American Corp (NASDAQ: AAME)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.42% in comparison to its previous close of $3.3, however, the company has experienced a -15.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-12 that ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlantic American Corporation (Nasdaq- AAME) today reported net income of $3.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for the three month period ended June 30, 2025 compared to net loss of ($0.7) million, or ($0.04) per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2024. The Company had net income of $4.1 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the six month period ended June 30, 2025, compared to net loss of ($2.7) million, or ($0.14) per diluted share, for the six month period ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net income for the three month and six month periods ended June 30, 2025 was primarily the result of increases in premium revenue, coupled with an increase in unrealized gains on equity securities.

Is It Worth Investing in Atlantic American Corp (NASDAQ: AAME) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Atlantic American Corp (NASDAQ: AAME) is above average at 29.13x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AAME is 3.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AAME on September 26, 2025 was 35.57K shares.

AAME’s Market Performance

The stock of Atlantic American Corp (AAME) has seen a -15.74% decrease in the past week, with a -17.43% drop in the past month, and a 42.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.94% for AAME. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.54% for AAME’s stock, with a 47.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AAME Trading at -0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.76%, as shares sank -15.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAME fell by -15.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.30. In addition, Atlantic American Corp saw 102.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AAME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlantic American Corp stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 2.45%, with 0.66% for asset returns.

Based on Atlantic American Corp (AAME), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atlantic American Corp (AAME) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.