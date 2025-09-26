Assessing the Risk and Potential of United Therapeutics Corp’s (UTHR) Stock

The stock of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) has gone up by 3.79% for the week, with a 37.58% rise in the past month and a 49.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.43% for UTHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.17% for UTHR’s stock, with a 29.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR) is above average at 16.61x. The 36-month beta value for UTHR is also noteworthy at 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for UTHR is 43.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.36% of that float. The average trading volume of UTHR on September 26, 2025 was 712.87K shares.

UTHR stock’s latest price update

United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: UTHR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.04% in relation to its previous close of $438.75. However, the company has experienced a 3.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-23 that United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR ) Bernstein 2nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 23, 2025 1:10 PM EDT Company Participants Harrison Silvers Martine Rothblatt – Founder, Chairman & CEO James Edgemond – CFO & Treasurer Conference Call Participants William Pickering – Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTHR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for UTHR by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for UTHR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $405 based on the research report published on June 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to UTHR, setting the target price at $321 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

UTHR Trading at 25.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +39.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTHR rose by +3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $396.96. In addition, United Therapeutics Corp saw 19.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTHR starting from CAUSEY CHRISTOPHER, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $440.00 back on Sep 24 ’25. After this action, CAUSEY CHRISTOPHER now owns 4,865 shares of United Therapeutics Corp, valued at $440,000 using the latest closing price.

ROTHBLATT MARTINE A, the Chairperson & CEO of United Therapeutics Corp, sold 4,000 shares at $434.12 during a trade that took place back on Sep 24 ’25, which means that ROTHBLATT MARTINE A is holding 130 shares at $1,736,489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.47% for the present operating margin

0.89% for the gross margin

The net margin for United Therapeutics Corp stands at 0.4%. The total capital return value is set at 0.2%. Equity return is now at value 19.30%, with 16.98% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.65 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.26.

Conclusion

In summary, United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.