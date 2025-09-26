Assessing the Risk and Potential of Millennium Group International Holdings Ltd’s (MGIH) Stock

In the past week, MGIH stock has gone down by -6.56%, with a monthly gain of 31.79% and a quarterly surge of 44.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 30.13% for Millennium Group International Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.31% for MGIH’s stock, with a 36.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Millennium Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: MGIH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MGIH is 0.83.

The public float for MGIH is 1.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 37.82% of that float. On September 26, 2025, MGIH’s average trading volume was 1.51M shares.

MGIH stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Millennium Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: MGIH) has dropped by -9.16% compared to previous close of $2.51. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that New Facility Increases Production Capacity and Strengthens Global Supply Chain New Facility Increases Production Capacity and Strengthens Global Supply Chain

MGIH Trading at 21.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.89%, as shares surge +14.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGIH fell by -6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Millennium Group International Holdings Ltd saw 35.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGIH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Millennium Group International Holdings Ltd stands at -0.23%. The total capital return value is set at -0.22%. Equity return is now at value -32.38%, with -22.08% for asset returns.

Based on Millennium Group International Holdings Ltd (MGIH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -7.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$6.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Millennium Group International Holdings Ltd (MGIH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.