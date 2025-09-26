Assessing the Risk and Potential of Crown Holdings, Inc’s (CCK) Stock

The stock of Crown Holdings, Inc (CCK) has seen a -0.36% decrease in the past week, with a -5.82% drop in the past month, and a -9.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for CCK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.62% for CCK stock, with a simple moving average of 1.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CCK) Right Now?

Crown Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CCK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CCK is at 0.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CCK is 115.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.77% of that float. The average trading volume for CCK on September 26, 2025 was 1.20M shares.

CCK stock’s latest price update

Crown Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CCK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.36% compared to its previous closing price of $96.23. However, the company has seen a -0.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. thenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that TORONTO, ON, September 25, 2025 – TheNewswire – Silver Crown Royalties Inc. ( Cboe : SCRI, OTCQX : SLCRF, BF : QS0) (“ Silver Crown ”, “ SCRi ”, or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that in connection with its private placement offering (the “ Offering ”) of units of the Company (the “ Units ”), as previously announced in its press release dated September 11, 2025, the board of directors of the Company has approved an upsizing of the Offering from 363,636 Units to 454,545 Units at an issue price of $5.50 per Unit (the “ Offering Price ”) for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $2,500,000. Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “ Share ”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Share at a price of $8.25 for a period of 36 months from the closing date. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration right (the “ Warrant Acceleration Right ”) if, on any thirty (30) consecutive trading days, beginning on the date that is the closing date, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Share is greater than $11.00. If the Company exercises its Warrant Acceleration Right, the new expiry date of the Warrants will be the 30 th day following the notice of such exercise.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCK stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CCK by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CCK in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $118 based on the research report published on September 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCK reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for CCK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 17th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CCK, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

CCK Trading at -4.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares sank -4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.51. In addition, Crown Holdings, Inc saw -0.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

DONAHUE TIMOTHY J, the President & CEO of Crown Holdings, Inc, sold 37,000 shares at $100.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20 ’25, which means that DONAHUE TIMOTHY J is holding 462,056 shares at $3,720,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Holdings, Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 20.64%, with 3.80% for asset returns.

Based on Crown Holdings, Inc (CCK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.64 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crown Holdings, Inc (CCK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.