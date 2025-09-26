Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ASTI) has decreased by -6.60% when compared to last closing price of $2.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that THORNTON, Colo. and NEW YORK, Sept.

Is It Worth Investing in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ASTI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ASTI is at 2.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ASTI is 2.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.57% of that float. The average trading volume for ASTI on September 26, 2025 was 2.81M shares.

ASTI’s Market Performance

ASTI’s stock has seen a -9.17% decrease for the week, with a -7.04% drop in the past month and a -30.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.62% for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.35% for ASTI’s stock, with a -2.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASTI Trading at -1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.14%, as shares sank -5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTI fell by -9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc saw -24.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.82% for the present operating margin

-0.65% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc stands at -11.71%. The total capital return value is set at -1.65%. Equity return is now at value -181.54%, with -81.27% for asset returns.

Based on Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.94. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -29.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$7.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 45.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.