Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) has gone up by 2.14% for the week, with a 0.96% rise in the past month and a -4.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.72% for AJG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.39% for AJG’s stock, with a -3.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) Right Now?

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.68x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AJG is 253.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.36% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of AJG was 1.51M shares.

AJG stock’s latest price update

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG)’s stock price has plunge by -0.48%relation to previous closing price of $304.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.14% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that Many also remain committed to I&D, while some turn to AI for inclusive practices ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a workplace climate shaped by economic uncertainty, Gallagher’s 2025 U.S. Talent Benchmarks Report reveals that employee retention has become a top operational priority — ranking second only to growing revenue or sales.

Analysts’ Opinion of AJG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AJG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AJG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AJG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $344 based on the research report published on September 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AJG reach a price target of $317. The rating they have provided for AJG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 13th, 2025.

AJG Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AJG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +1.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AJG rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $298.93. In addition, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co saw 7.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AJG starting from HOWELL DOUGLAS K, who sold 8,000 shares at the price of $299.54 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, HOWELL DOUGLAS K now owns 100,777 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, valued at $2,396,344 using the latest closing price.

HOWELL DOUGLAS K, the VP & Chief Financial Officer of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, sold 6,000 shares at $299.27 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19 ’25, which means that HOWELL DOUGLAS K is holding 108,777 shares at $1,795,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AJG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 9.49%, with 2.29% for asset returns.

Based on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.1 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.