ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.93% in relation to its previous close of $9.63. However, the company has experienced a -3.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-23 that ARS Pharmaceuticals offers significant upside driven by neffy, the only FDA-approved needle-free epinephrine nasal spray for severe allergic reactions. ARS faces near-term pressure from a patent challenge by Lupin, but even pessimistic scenarios suggest the stock is at least fairly valued. Base case fair value is $24.29 (138% upside), while the pessimistic scenario yields $12.25 (20% upside) from current prices around $10.20.

Is It Worth Investing in ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SPRY is 58.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 36.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPRY on September 26, 2025 was 2.17M shares.

SPRY’s Market Performance

SPRY’s stock has seen a -3.93% decrease for the week, with a -31.32% drop in the past month and a -47.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.75% for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.60% for SPRY’s stock, with a -29.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPRY stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for SPRY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SPRY in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $40 based on the research report published on September 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPRY reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for SPRY stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on March 07th, 2025.

SPRY Trading at -31.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares sank -29.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRY fell by -3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.32. In addition, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -32.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRY starting from Lowenthal Richard E, who sold 50,000 shares at the price of $14.49 back on Aug 21 ’25. After this action, Lowenthal Richard E now owns 1,196,494 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $724,345 using the latest closing price.

Scott Kathleen D., the Chief Financial Officer of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 12,500 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21 ’25, which means that Scott Kathleen D. is holding 10,042 shares at $187,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.53% for the present operating margin

0.94% for the gross margin

The net margin for ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.43%. The total capital return value is set at -0.22%. Equity return is now at value -23.56%, with -17.94% for asset returns.

Based on ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -31.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$2.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.