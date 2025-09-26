Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for APLT is 125.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.28% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of APLT was 1.42M shares.

APLT stock’s latest price update

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT)’s stock price has plunge by 20.37%relation to previous closing price of $0.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 25.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-13 that – CMT-SORD program advances; meeting scheduled with the FDA in Q3 2025 to discuss govorestat for the treatment of CMT-SORD

APLT’s Market Performance

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) has seen a 25.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.00% gain in the past month and a 47.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.12% for APLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.07% for APLT’s stock, with a 7.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLT

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APLT reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for APLT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2024.

APLT Trading at 19.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.59%, as shares surge +11.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLT rose by +25.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4627. In addition, Applied Therapeutics Inc saw -92.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLT starting from Perfetti Riccardo, who sold 10,366 shares at the price of $0.44 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, Perfetti Riccardo now owns 890,409 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,561 using the latest closing price.

Funtleyder Leslie D., the insider of Applied Therapeutics Inc, sold 14,502 shares at $0.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04 ’25, which means that Funtleyder Leslie D. is holding 390,459 shares at $6,381 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-913.02% for the present operating margin

-0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Therapeutics Inc stands at -555.24%. The total capital return value is set at -5.69%. Equity return is now at value -150.82%, with -82.05% for asset returns.

Based on Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -35.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$103.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 433.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.