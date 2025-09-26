Aon plc (AON) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Aon plc (NYSE: AON) has dropped by -0.59% compared to previous close of $353.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-09-13 that Warren Buffett is an icon whose influence resonates throughout the investment world. Since stepping into the role of chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has achieved an astounding 20% annualized return on investments.

Is It Worth Investing in Aon plc (NYSE: AON) Right Now?

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AON is 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AON is 208.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AON on September 26, 2025 was 1.35M shares.

AON’s Market Performance

AON’s stock has seen a -0.32% decrease for the week, with a -4.70% drop in the past month and a -0.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for Aon plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.14% for AON’s stock, with a -4.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AON stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AON by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AON in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $419 based on the research report published on September 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to AON, setting the target price at $402 in the report published on August 13th of the current year.

AON Trading at -3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AON fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $363.04. In addition, Aon plc saw 0.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Simon Mindy F., the Chief Operating Officer of Aon plc, sold 650 shares at $394.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27 ’24, which means that Simon Mindy F. is holding 1,816 shares at $256,321 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aon plc stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 37.99%, with 4.94% for asset returns.

Based on Aon plc (AON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.94 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aon plc (AON) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.