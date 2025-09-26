Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ZK International Group Co Ltd (ZKIN)

The 36-month beta value for ZKIN is also noteworthy at 2.77.

The public float for ZKIN is 3.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.45% of that float. The average trading volume of ZKIN on September 26, 2025 was 122.23K shares.

ZKIN stock’s latest price update

The stock of ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ZKIN) has increased by 9.44% when compared to last closing price of $2.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-19 that WENZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZK International” or the “Company”), a leading engineering Company focused on high-performance steel products, is pleased to announce that Zhejiang Zhenkang Industrial Co., Ltd.

ZKIN’s Market Performance

ZK International Group Co Ltd (ZKIN) has experienced a 15.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.50% rise in the past month, and a 25.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.06% for ZKIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.56% for ZKIN’s stock, with a 4.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZKIN Trading at 19.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZKIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares surge +29.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZKIN rose by +15.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, ZK International Group Co Ltd saw -13.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZKIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.06% for the gross margin

The net margin for ZK International Group Co Ltd stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.06%. Equity return is now at value -10.45%, with -4.02% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$0.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at -48.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In summary, ZK International Group Co Ltd (ZKIN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.