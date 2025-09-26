Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI)

The 36-month beta value for TRVI is also noteworthy at 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TRVI is 80.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.98% of that float. The average trading volume of TRVI on September 26, 2025 was 2.20M shares.

TRVI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) has dropped by -0.12% compared to previous close of $8.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the investigational therapy Haduvio™ (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), non-IPF interstitial lung disease (non-IPF ILD), and refractory chronic cough (RCC), today announced that data from the Phase 2a RIVER trial of nalbuphine ER for the treatment of patients with RCC, will be highlighted in two poster presentations at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress 2025.

TRVI’s Market Performance

TRVI’s stock has fallen by -0.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.02% and a quarterly rise of 49.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.48% for Trevi Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.88% for TRVI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 42.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRVI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TRVI by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for TRVI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $18 based on the research report published on August 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRVI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for TRVI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 01st, 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to TRVI, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on March 10th of the current year.

TRVI Trading at 10.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares surge +5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVI fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +225.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.07. In addition, Trevi Therapeutics Inc saw 156.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

SCIASCIA THOMAS, the Chief Scientific Officer of Trevi Therapeutics Inc, sold 2,631 shares at $6.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25 ’25, which means that SCIASCIA THOMAS is holding 221,373 shares at $17,365 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-352.89% for the present operating margin

-0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Trevi Therapeutics Inc stands at -323.96%. The total capital return value is set at -0.26%. Equity return is now at value -35.74%, with -33.53% for asset returns.

Based on Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -47.91. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -25761.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$47.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6260.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.