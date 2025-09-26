Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) is above average at 55.77x. The 36-month beta value for CURV is also noteworthy at 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CURV is 36.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.43% of that float. The average trading volume of CURV on September 26, 2025 was 938.14K shares.

CURV stock’s latest price update

Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.95% compared to its previous closing price of $1.87. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-05 that Torrid Holdings Inc. posted a disappointing Q2, with comparable sales dropping 7%, a steeper decline than in Q1. Margins are under significant pressure, reflecting operational and competitive challenges in the current environment. The worsening comps and margin contraction highlight ongoing struggles to regain momentum and profitability.

CURV’s Market Performance

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) has experienced a -6.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.18% drop in the past month, and a -46.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.16% for CURV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.42% for CURV’s stock, with a -61.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURV

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CURV reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for CURV stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CURV, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

CURV Trading at -21.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares sank -21.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURV fell by -6.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9425. In addition, Torrid Holdings Inc saw -58.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURV starting from Wheeler Ashlee, who sold 16,959 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Sep 23 ’25. After this action, Wheeler Ashlee now owns 107,443 shares of Torrid Holdings Inc, valued at $30,243 using the latest closing price.

Dempsey Paula, the Chief Financial Officer of Torrid Holdings Inc, sold 26,000 shares at $1.76 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23 ’25, which means that Dempsey Paula is holding 145,361 shares at $45,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Torrid Holdings Inc stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.2%.

Based on Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV), the company’s capital structure generated 1.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $57.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.