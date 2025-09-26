Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of TAO Synergies Inc (TAOX)

The 36-month beta value for TAOX is also noteworthy at 2.02.

The public float for TAOX is 3.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.60% of that float. The average trading volume of TAOX on September 26, 2025 was 315.66K shares.

TAOX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TAO Synergies Inc (NASDAQ: TAOX) has dropped by -8.22% compared to previous close of $5.96. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that New digital hub to educate, engage, and connect the growing TAO community and decentralized AI contributors NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TAO Synergies Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOX) (the “Company”), a digital asset treasury company focused on Bittensor (TAO), the premier crypto token for decentralized artificial intelligence (DeAI), today announced the launch of “The Tao Daily,” a comprehensive media, news, and insight platform dedicated to Bittensor (TAO) and the TAO ecosystem.

TAOX’s Market Performance

TAO Synergies Inc (TAOX) has seen a -12.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.41% decline in the past month and a 11.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.21% for TAOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.63% for TAOX’s stock, with a 28.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TAOX Trading at -21.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares sank -20.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAOX fell by -12.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.05. In addition, TAO Synergies Inc saw 67.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1929.14% for the present operating margin
  • 1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for TAO Synergies Inc stands at -7173.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.41%. Equity return is now at value -154.62%, with -117.98% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$6.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -411.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.51.

Conclusion

In summary, TAO Synergies Inc (TAOX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

