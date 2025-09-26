Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of OneStream Inc (OS)

The 36-month beta value for OS is also noteworthy at 2.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for OS is 82.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.47% of that float. The average trading volume of OS on September 26, 2025 was 1.66M shares.

OS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OneStream Inc (NASDAQ: OS) has dropped by -1.66% compared to previous close of $19.82. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-10 that OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS ) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2025 September 10, 2025 7:25 PM EDT Company Participants Thomas Shea – Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President Conference Call Participants Adam Hotchkiss – Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division Presentation Adam Hotchkiss Business Analyst Great. Thanks, everyone, so much for being here to close out day 3 of Communacopia.

OS’s Market Performance

OS’s stock has risen by 0.31% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.22% and a quarterly drop of -29.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.98% for OneStream Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.80% for OS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OS stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for OS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for OS in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $28 based on the research report published on August 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to OS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

OS Trading at -8.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares sank -4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OS rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.65. In addition, OneStream Inc saw -42.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OS starting from Kinzer John, who sold 30,000 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Sep 19 ’25. After this action, Kinzer John now owns 0 shares of OneStream Inc, valued at $600,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.69% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for OneStream Inc stands at -0.45%. The total capital return value is set at -0.66%. Equity return is now at value -88.48%, with -38.11% for asset returns.

Based on OneStream Inc (OS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$319.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In summary, OneStream Inc (OS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.