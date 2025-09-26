Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU)

The price-to-earnings ratio for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) is above average at 22.50x. The 36-month beta value for EDU is also noteworthy at 0.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for EDU is 156.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.08% of that float. The average trading volume of EDU on September 26, 2025 was 1.22M shares.

EDU stock’s latest price update

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.43% in comparison to its previous close of $50.98, however, the company has experienced a -3.35% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (“New Oriental” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 25, 2025.

EDU’s Market Performance

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has experienced a -3.35% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.67% rise in the past month, and a -6.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for EDU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.07% for EDU’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDU stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EDU by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for EDU in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $50 based on the research report published on August 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to EDU, setting the target price at $62 in the report published on June 24th of the current year.

EDU Trading at 4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +8.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU fell by -3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.31. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR saw -15.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 10.00%, with 4.85% for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $595.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 121.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In summary, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.