Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA)

The 36-month beta value for HUYA is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HUYA is 71.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. The average trading volume of HUYA on September 26, 2025 was 2.37M shares.

HUYA stock’s latest price update

The stock of HUYA Inc ADR (NYSE: HUYA) has decreased by -2.45% when compared to last closing price of $3.47.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-25 that GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HUYA Inc. (“Huya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game-related entertainment and services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Kingsoft Shiyou to co-publish the popular social deduction game, Goose Goose Duck mobile version, in Chinese mainland. Under the collaboration, Huya will jointly promote and publish the mobile version of Goose Goose Duck on major game live streaming platforms and Tencent-owned platforms.

HUYA’s Market Performance

HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) has experienced a -2.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.04% rise in the past month, and a 61.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.00% for HUYA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.95% for HUYA’s stock, with a 38.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUYA

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to HUYA, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 14th of the previous year.

HUYA Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUYA fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, HUYA Inc ADR saw 54.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HUYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for HUYA Inc ADR stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -2.12%, with -1.71% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-88.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

In summary, HUYA Inc ADR (HUYA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.