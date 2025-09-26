Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE)

The 36-month beta value for HELE is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HELE is 22.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.55% of that float. The average trading volume of HELE on September 26, 2025 was 903.91K shares.

HELE stock’s latest price update

Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE)’s stock price has soared by 3.88% in relation to previous closing price of $22.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that EL PASO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE), designer, developer, and worldwide marketer of branded consumer home, outdoor, beauty, and wellness products, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter fiscal year 2026 results before the stock market opens on Thursday, October 9, 2025. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2026 results on the same day, Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

HELE’s Market Performance

HELE’s stock has risen by 2.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.18% and a quarterly drop of -14.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.52% for Helen of Troy Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.69% for HELE’s stock, with a -40.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HELE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HELE stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for HELE by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for HELE in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $26 based on the research report published on July 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HELE reach a price target of $67, previously predicting the price at $139. The rating they have provided for HELE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 10th, 2024.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to HELE, setting the target price at $126 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

HELE Trading at 1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HELE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares sank -5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HELE rose by +2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.97. In addition, Helen of Troy Ltd saw -60.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HELE starting from JUDGE TESSA, who purchased 435 shares at the price of $22.87 back on Jul 16 ’25. After this action, JUDGE TESSA now owns 24,812 shares of Helen of Troy Ltd, valued at $9,948 using the latest closing price.

Grass Brian, the Chief Executive Officer of Helen of Troy Ltd, purchased 10,000 shares at $21.47 during a trade that took place back on Jul 15 ’25, which means that Grass Brian is holding 135,932 shares at $214,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HELE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for Helen of Troy Ltd stands at -0.18%. The total capital return value is set at -0.14%. Equity return is now at value -23.99%, with -12.18% for asset returns.

Based on Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $198.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.