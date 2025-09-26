Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Eastman Kodak Co (KODK)

The 36-month beta value for KODK is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for KODK is 51.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.08% of that float. The average trading volume of KODK on September 26, 2025 was 1.51M shares.

KODK stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE: KODK) has jumped by 7.73% compared to previous close of $6.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is addressing financial challenges by terminating its overfunded pension plan, expecting $500M+ in proceeds by Dec-25. KODK plans to use these funds to pay down term loans, reduce interest expenses, and stabilize its balance sheet, improving cash flow. A major preferred shareholder converted to common stock at a premium, signaling confidence and eliminating a $123M liability, though risks remain.

KODK’s Market Performance

KODK’s stock has risen by 7.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.61% and a quarterly rise of 15.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.61% for Eastman Kodak Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.34% for KODK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.16% for the last 200 days.

KODK Trading at 6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KODK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +16.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KODK rose by +8.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.04. In addition, Eastman Kodak Co saw 35.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KODK starting from Katz Philippe D, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $5.67 back on Aug 14 ’25. After this action, Katz Philippe D now owns 180,026 shares of Eastman Kodak Co, valued at $56,700 using the latest closing price.

CONTINENZA JAMES V, the Executive Chairman and CEO of Eastman Kodak Co, purchased 50,000 shares at $5.74 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14 ’25, which means that CONTINENZA JAMES V is holding 1,902,011 shares at $287,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KODK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Kodak Co stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value 1.14%, with 0.51% for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Kodak Co (KODK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $197.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.