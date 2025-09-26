Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) is above average at 21.21x. The 36-month beta value for CBRL is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CBRL is 21.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.97% of that float. The average trading volume of CBRL on September 26, 2025 was 1.39M shares.

CBRL stock’s latest price update

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.02% compared to its previous closing price of $43.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-09-23 that Cracker Barrel (CBRL 0.34%) shares began a decline after the company reported some mixed results for the end of its fiscal year 2025. Cracker Barrel has been going through a bit of an identity crisis, as it attempted to rebrand itself with new logos and store setups.

CBRL’s Market Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) has seen a -4.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -24.10% decline in the past month and a -30.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for CBRL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.85% for CBRL’s stock, with a -17.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBRL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CBRL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CBRL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $55 based on the research report published on March 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBRL reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for CBRL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2024.

CBRL Trading at -22.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -29.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBRL fell by -4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.26. In addition, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc saw 7.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBRL starting from GMT CAPITAL CORP, who purchased 53,000 shares at the price of $44.60 back on May 07 ’25. After this action, GMT CAPITAL CORP now owns 2,833,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, valued at $2,363,800 using the latest closing price.

GMT CAPITAL CORP, the 10% Owner of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc, purchased 35,607 shares at $42.77 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that GMT CAPITAL CORP is holding 2,780,700 shares at $1,522,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 10.29%, with 2.03% for asset returns.

Based on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $197.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 66.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In summary, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.