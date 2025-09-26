Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Conduent Inc (CNDT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) is above average at 90.26x. The 36-month beta value for CNDT is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CNDT is 140.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.66% of that float. The average trading volume of CNDT on September 26, 2025 was 979.03K shares.

CNDT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) has jumped by 1.83% compared to previous close of $2.73. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that FLORHAM PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-driven business solutions and services company, is embedding generative AI (GenAI) and other advanced AI technologies into its suite of solutions for state and federal agencies. These technologies aim to improve the disbursement of critical government benefits, enhance the citizen experience, and fortify fraud prevention across major aid programs like Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance.

CNDT’s Market Performance

CNDT’s stock has fallen by -6.08% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.77% and a quarterly rise of 3.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.81% for Conduent Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.21% for CNDT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNDT stocks, with Noble Capital Markets repeating the rating for CNDT by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CNDT in the upcoming period, according to Noble Capital Markets is $9 based on the research report published on March 14, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CNDT, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on February 21st of the previous year.

CNDT Trading at 2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNDT fell by -6.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Conduent Inc saw -27.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNDT starting from Agadi Harshavardhan V, who purchased 100,000 shares at the price of $2.81 back on Jun 18 ’25. After this action, Agadi Harshavardhan V now owns 100,000 shares of Conduent Inc, valued at $281,000 using the latest closing price.

Goodburn Giles Andrew, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Conduent Inc, purchased 13,798 shares at $2.32 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Goodburn Giles Andrew is holding 331,168 shares at $32,011 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.16% for the gross margin

The net margin for Conduent Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value 2.21%, with 0.76% for asset returns.

Based on Conduent Inc (CNDT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $783.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Conduent Inc (CNDT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.