Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR (CNF)

The 36-month beta value for CNF is also noteworthy at 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The average trading volume of CNF on September 26, 2025 was 47.80K shares.

CNF stock’s latest price update

The stock of CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: CNF) has increased by 5.68% when compared to last closing price of $3.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-28 that CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call August 28, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Jun Qian – Corporate Participant Matthew Lou – Corporate Participant Operator Good day, and welcome to the CNFinance Holdings Limited First Half of 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

CNF’s Market Performance

CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR (CNF) has experienced a 11.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -30.90% drop in the past month, and a -45.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.86% for CNF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.90% for CNF’s stock, with a -56.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNF Trading at -36.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares sank -32.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNF rose by +11.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.29. In addition, CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR saw -65.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNF

The total capital return value is set at 0.02%.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

In summary, CNFinance Holdings Ltd ADR (CNF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.