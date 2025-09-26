An In-Depth Look at Vestand Inc’s (VSTD) Stock Performance

The stock of Vestand Inc (VSTD) has seen a 2.82% increase in the past week, with a 41.95% gain in the past month, and a -19.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.96% for VSTD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.01% for VSTD’s stock, with a -20.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vestand Inc (NASDAQ: VSTD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VSTD is 0.28.

The public float for VSTD is 11.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.22% of that float. On September 26, 2025, VSTD’s average trading volume was 1.69M shares.

VSTD stock’s latest price update

Vestand Inc (NASDAQ: VSTD)’s stock price has plunge by 2.82%relation to previous closing price of $1.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.82% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-02 that BUENA PARK, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ: YOSH) (“Yoshiharu” or the “Company”), a restaurant operator specializing in authentic Japanese ramen & rolls, today announced that, effective September 3, 2025, it has changed its corporate name to Vestand Inc. The name change reflects the Company’s strategic transformation into an asset-backed platform that integrates a corporate-level Crypto Treasury strategy with real estate holdings.

VSTD Trading at 10.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.16%, as shares surge +44.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTD rose by +5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6280. In addition, Vestand Inc saw 10.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vestand Inc stands at -0.24%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%. Equity return is now at value -122.18%, with -18.31% for asset returns.

Based on Vestand Inc (VSTD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-1.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 136.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vestand Inc (VSTD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.