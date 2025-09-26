An In-Depth Look at Vera Therapeutics Inc’s (VERA) Stock Performance

The stock of Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA) has seen a 2.35% increase in the past week, with a 19.61% gain in the past month, and a 15.76% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.30% for VERA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.33% for VERA’s stock, with a -1.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VERA is 1.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VERA is 48.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.28% of that float. On September 26, 2025, VERA’s average trading volume was 1.49M shares.

VERA stock’s latest price update

Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VERA)’s stock price has plunge by 3.14%relation to previous closing price of $26.14. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.35% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-05 that BRISBANE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA) today announced that, on September 4, 2025, the Compensation Committee of Vera’s Board of Directors granted inducement awards consisting of non-qualified stock options to purchase 85,000 shares of Class A common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) underlying 45,250 shares of Class A common stock to eight (8) new employees under the Vera Therapeutics, Inc. 2024 Inducement Plan (Inducement Plan). The Compensation Committee approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Analysts’ Opinion of VERA

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERA reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for VERA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to VERA, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

VERA Trading at 18.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +22.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERA rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.44. In addition, Vera Therapeutics Inc saw -39.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERA starting from ENRIGHT PATRICK G, who purchased 209,393 shares at the price of $20.87 back on Jun 23 ’25. After this action, ENRIGHT PATRICK G now owns 3,569,522 shares of Vera Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,369,676 using the latest closing price.

ENRIGHT PATRICK G, the Director of Vera Therapeutics Inc, purchased 40,607 shares at $22.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24 ’25, which means that ENRIGHT PATRICK G is holding 3,596,593 shares at $907,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERA

The total capital return value is set at -0.43%. Equity return is now at value -54.83%, with -44.74% for asset returns.

Based on Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -31.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$167.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vera Therapeutics Inc (VERA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.