An In-Depth Look at Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s (TMHC) Stock Performance

The stock of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) has gone down by -5.91% for the week, with a -3.37% drop in the past month and a 7.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.50% for TMHC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.86% for TMHC stock, with a simple moving average of 4.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) Right Now?

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TMHC is 1.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TMHC is 96.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMHC on September 26, 2025 was 1.22M shares.

TMHC stock’s latest price update

The stock of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) has decreased by -1.94% when compared to last closing price of $66.4. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.91% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) (“Taylor Morrison”), a leading national developer and homebuilder, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMHC stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for TMHC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TMHC in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $85 based on the research report published on July 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMHC reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for TMHC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2025.

TMHC Trading at -1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -3.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMHC fell by -5.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.44. In addition, Taylor Morrison Home Corp saw -7.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMHC starting from Merrill Stevin Todd, who sold 4,412 shares at the price of $70.04 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Merrill Stevin Todd now owns 0 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp, valued at $309,016 using the latest closing price.

MARIUCCI ANNE L, the Director of Taylor Morrison Home Corp, sold 14,002 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11 ’25, which means that MARIUCCI ANNE L is holding 48,191 shares at $980,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Taylor Morrison Home Corp stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 15.59%, with 9.71% for asset returns.

Based on Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 41.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.28 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.