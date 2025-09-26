An In-Depth Look at Stoke Therapeutics Inc’s (STOK) Stock Performance

The stock of Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK) has seen a -2.34% decrease in the past week, with a 18.48% gain in the past month, and a 93.83% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.58% for STOK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.26% for STOK’s stock, with a 93.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STOK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STOK) is 27.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STOK is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for STOK is 46.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 24.74% of that float. On September 26, 2025, STOK’s average trading volume was 871.13K shares.

STOK stock’s latest price update

Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: STOK)’s stock price has plunge by 0.44%relation to previous closing price of $22.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.34% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STOK) is a biotechnology company dedicated to restoring protein expression by harnessing the body’s potential with RNA medicine and has a lead investigational medicine, zorevunersen, in development as a first-in-class potential disease-modifying treatment for Dravet syndrome. The Company today announced that, effective on September 15, 2025, it granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 135,300 shares of common stock to f.

Analysts’ Opinion of STOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STOK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for STOK by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for STOK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $30 based on the research report published on July 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STOK reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for STOK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 20th, 2024.

STOK Trading at 28.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +18.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STOK fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.01. In addition, Stoke Therapeutics Inc saw 72.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STOK starting from Ticho Barry, who sold 5,501 shares at the price of $19.87 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Ticho Barry now owns 18,469 shares of Stoke Therapeutics Inc, valued at $109,325 using the latest closing price.

Kaye Edward M. MD, the Director of Stoke Therapeutics Inc, sold 45,996 shares at $20.13 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03 ’25, which means that Kaye Edward M. MD is holding 91,585 shares at $925,858 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Stoke Therapeutics Inc stands at 0.26%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 18.17%, with 15.16% for asset returns.

Based on Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 26.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$99.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 123.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.