An In-Depth Look at Aligos Therapeutics Inc’s (ALGS) Stock Performance

In the past week, ALGS stock has gone down by -6.31%, with a monthly decline of -14.75% and a quarterly surge of 31.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.09% for Aligos Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.27% for ALGS’s stock, with a -34.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALGS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ALGS is also noteworthy at 2.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ALGS is 4.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.86% of that float. The average trading volume of ALGS on September 26, 2025 was 75.22K shares.

ALGS stock’s latest price update

Aligos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALGS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.93% compared to its previous closing price of $10.75. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-08 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 737.7% in Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ALGS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ALGS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $50 based on the research report published on August 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALGS reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for ALGS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 19th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ALGS, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 06th of the previous year.

ALGS Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares sank -17.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGS fell by -6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.32. In addition, Aligos Therapeutics Inc saw 15.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.73% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aligos Therapeutics Inc stands at -23.37%. The total capital return value is set at -0.69%. Equity return is now at value -87.74%, with -60.93% for asset returns.

Based on Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -10.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$89.15 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.