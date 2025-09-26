Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE: AP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 15.74% compared to its previous closing price of $2.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-08-18 that AP reports a second-quarter 2025 loss as restructuring costs and weaker mill roll demand weigh on results.

Is It Worth Investing in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE: AP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AP is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AP is 15.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.56% of that float. The average trading volume of AP on September 26, 2025 was 58.27K shares.

AP’s Market Performance

The stock of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) has seen a -2.34% decrease in the past week, with a -14.38% drop in the past month, and a -15.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.71% for AP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.16% for AP’s stock, with a -2.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AP Trading at -16.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.94%, as shares sank -9.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AP fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.61. In addition, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp saw 21.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AP starting from Fessenden Elizabeth Anne, who purchased 2,400 shares at the price of $2.23 back on Mar 24 ’25. After this action, Fessenden Elizabeth Anne now owns 105,222 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp, valued at $5,363 using the latest closing price.

Fessenden Elizabeth Anne, the Director of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp, purchased 1,380 shares at $2.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25 ’25, which means that Fessenden Elizabeth Anne is holding 106,602 shares at $2,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -8.37%, with -0.92% for asset returns.

Based on Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $35.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

In summary, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.