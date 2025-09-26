AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE: AMN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.34% compared to its previous closing price of $18.34. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, AMN Healthcare, Inc., priced its previously announced private offering of $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2031. The 2031 Notes will bear an interest rate of 6.500% per annum and will be issued at 100.0% of their face value. The 2031 Notes will be guaranteed by the Company’s affiliates that guarantee the Company’s credit facilities.

Is It Worth Investing in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE: AMN) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AMN is 38.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMN on September 26, 2025 was 961.93K shares.

AMN’s Market Performance

The stock of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) has seen a -7.01% decrease in the past week, with a -11.99% drop in the past month, and a -14.88% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.71% for AMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.78% for AMN’s stock, with a -19.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMN

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMN reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for AMN stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 07th, 2024.

AMN Trading at -6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -10.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMN fell by -7.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.42. In addition, AMN Healthcare Services Inc saw -59.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for AMN Healthcare Services Inc stands at -0.11%. The total capital return value is set at -0.18%. Equity return is now at value -40.13%, with -11.95% for asset returns.

Based on AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $71.11 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.