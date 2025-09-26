Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMTM) has plunged by -1.02% when compared to previous closing price of $22.59, but the company has seen a 0.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #10Downingstreet–Amentum (NYSE: AMTM) a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, has announced plans to create 3,000 new jobs over the next four years on the back of growth in nuclear power and defence in the UK. Amentum Chief Executive Officer John Heller, who met U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Chequers earlier today, said: “The U.S. State visit reflects the unique strength of the UK-U.S. partnership and our shared d.

Is It Worth Investing in Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMTM) Right Now?

Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMTM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMTM is 0.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AMTM is 197.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMTM on September 26, 2025 was 1.63M shares.

AMTM’s Market Performance

The stock of Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM) has seen a 0.40% increase in the past week, with a -11.06% drop in the past month, and a -6.99% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for AMTM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.97% for AMTM stock, with a simple moving average of 2.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTM stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AMTM by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for AMTM in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $35 based on the research report published on September 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMTM reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for AMTM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 10th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to AMTM, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

AMTM Trading at -8.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -11.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.95% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTM starting from Loughran Barbara, who purchased 4,600 shares at the price of $21.23 back on Feb 18 ’25. After this action, Loughran Barbara now owns 4,600 shares of Amentum Holdings Inc, valued at $97,635 using the latest closing price.

DEMETRIOU STEVEN J., the Executive Chair of Amentum Holdings Inc, purchased 100,000 shares at $20.81 during a trade that took place back on Feb 12 ’25, which means that DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. is holding 620,893 shares at $2,080,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for Amentum Holdings Inc stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 2.20%, with 0.58% for asset returns.

Based on Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.7. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $566.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.