Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ambipar Emergency Response (AMEX: AMBI)’s stock price has gone decline by -51.02% in comparison to its previous close of $3.41, however, the company has experienced a -62.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-10 that SÃO PAULO, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ambipar Emergency Response (NYSE: AMBI; AMBIWS) (the “Company”) announces that on June 23,2025, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 (the “2024 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The 2024 Annual Report and audited financial statements can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Company’s website at https://ir-response.ambipar.com/.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambipar Emergency Response (AMEX: AMBI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMBI is 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AMBI is 1.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMBI on September 26, 2025 was 10.16K shares.

AMBI’s Market Performance

AMBI stock saw a decrease of -62.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -66.60% and a quarterly a decrease of -62.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.69% for Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -61.78% for AMBI’s stock, with a -64.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AMBI Trading at -63.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.57%, as shares sank -66.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBI fell by -62.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, Ambipar Emergency Response saw -59.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambipar Emergency Response stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%.

Based on Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.75 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $650.88 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.