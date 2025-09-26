AlphaTON Capital Corp (ATON): A Technical Analysis

ATON has 36-month beta value of 0.63. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ATON is 0.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATON on September 26, 2025 was 123.38K shares.

ATON stock’s latest price update

AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ATON)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.82% in comparison to its previous close of $6.02, however, the company has experienced a -0.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that AlphaTON Capital Unlocks Public Market Access to Toncoin (TON) and Telegram’s Billion-User Ecosystem Brittany Kaiser, pioneer in data protection, digital assets, and the public equity markets appointed Chief Executive Officer and Board Member Formerly Portage Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: PRTG), Renamed AlphaTON Capital Corp with new ticker symbol “ATON” effective as of the opening of the market on September 4, 2025 Initial Financing to Acquire ~$100M TON tokens and Start Corporate Treasury; expected to close on or about September 5, 2025 DOVER, Del., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AlphaTON Capital Corp. (“AlphaTON Capital” or the “Company”, formerly Portage Biotech Inc.) (Nasdaq: PRTG, ATON), today announced a financing to acquire ~$100 million TON tokens and establish a specialized digital asset treasury company dedicated to building a strategic TON reserve and providing public markets access to Telegram’s rapidly expanding ecosystem of more than a billion monthly active users.

ATON’s Market Performance

AlphaTON Capital Corp (ATON) has seen a -0.48% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.38% decline in the past month and a 4.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.53% for ATON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.68% for ATON’s stock, with a 0.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATON stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ATON by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ATON in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $26 based on the research report published on July 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATON reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for ATON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ATON, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

ATON Trading at -8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.82%, as shares sank -15.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATON fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.09. In addition, AlphaTON Capital Corp saw -19.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATON

The total capital return value is set at -4.2%. Equity return is now at value -194.84%, with -136.43% for asset returns.

Based on AlphaTON Capital Corp (ATON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -230.71. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1098.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$18.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AlphaTON Capital Corp (ATON) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.