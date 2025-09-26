Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC): A Technical Analysis

ATEC has 36-month beta value of 1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ATEC is 112.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATEC on September 26, 2025 was 2.18M shares.

ATEC stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) has increased by 1.18% when compared to last closing price of $15.21.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-08-08 that CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that management will participate in the following investor conferences: The 10th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1×1 Conference on August 12, 2025. The RBCCM Medical Supplies & Devices Virtual Symposium virtually on August 18, 2025, from 10:00am – 11:00am ET. The Piper Sandler MedTech and Di.

ATEC’s Market Performance

Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) has seen a 1.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.11% decline in the past month and a 41.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for ATEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.37% for ATEC’s stock, with a 30.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $18 based on the research report published on June 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ATEC, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

ATEC Trading at 6.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.60. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc saw 176.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Sponsel David, who sold 137,445 shares at the price of $15.09 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Sponsel David now owns 534,416 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc, valued at $2,074,045 using the latest closing price.

Sponsel David, the EVP, SALES of Alphatec Holdings Inc, sold 2,555 shares at $15.34 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19 ’25, which means that Sponsel David is holding 531,861 shares at $39,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.16% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc stands at -0.24%. The total capital return value is set at -0.18%. Equity return is now at value -376.89%, with -21.30% for asset returns.

Based on Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.93 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 12.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$53.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.