Allstate Corp (ALL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.20% compared to its previous closing price of $209.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that NORTHBROOK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced estimated catastrophe losses for the month of August of $213 million or $168 million, after-tax. Catastrophe losses for August include 10 events with approximately 70% of the losses related to three wind and hail events. Total catastrophe losses for July and August were $397 million or $313 million, after-tax. Allstate Protection policies in force are as follows: Allstate Protection Policies in Force (1) (in.

Is It Worth Investing in Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) Right Now?

Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ALL is at 0.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for ALL is 262.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume for ALL on September 26, 2025 was 1.54M shares.

ALL’s Market Performance

ALL stock saw an increase of 2.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 3.27% and a quarterly increase of 8.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Allstate Corp (ALL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.26% for ALL’s stock, with a 5.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALL stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ALL by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ALL in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $235 based on the research report published on September 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALL reach a price target of $202. The rating they have provided for ALL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 13th, 2025.

ALL Trading at 3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALL rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $203.19. In addition, Allstate Corp saw 8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALL starting from Prindiville Mark Q, who sold 7,383 shares at the price of $206.43 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, Prindiville Mark Q now owns 22,274 shares of Allstate Corp, valued at $1,524,094 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Allstate Corp stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 27.33%, with 5.66% for asset returns.

Based on Allstate Corp (ALL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 19.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.72 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allstate Corp (ALL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.